KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Johor, Sabah and Pahang recorded the highest number of candidates achieving a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.00 for the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2023 examination, Bernama reported today.

Johor recorded 171 candidates with a 4.00 CGPA compared to 160 candidates in STPM 2022, marking an increase of 0.05 per cent.

Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) students who obtained an overall Grade Point Average (GPA) of 4.00 (from left) Ng Yi Qing, Liew Ka Yan, Sohaib Hakimi Irfan Safdar and Kua Jun Xuan when met at Sultan Ismail National High School in Johor Baru July 23, 2024. — Bernama pic

Sabah recorded 130 candidates with a 4.00 CGPA compared to 75 candidates in 2022, while Pahang recorded 106 candidates compared to 78 candidates in 2022.

In Kelantan, the state saw an increase in CGPA to 2.97, surpassing the national CGPA of 2.84.

Kelantan Education Department deputy director Mohd Hassany Hashim said that 3,782 candidates sat for the STPM 2023 examination compared to 3,358 candidates in 2022.

In Sarawak, 88 candidates achieved a 4.00 CGPA while 1,910 candidates obtained CGPAs between 3.00 and 3.99.

In Perak, the number of candidates achieving a 4.00 CGPA for the STPM 2023 examination decreased to 82 from 108 in STPM 2022.

In Terengganu, the Deputy Director of Education (Learning Sector) of the State Education Department, Wan Zuraidi Che Wan Zaid, said the state recorded a CGPA of 3.11 for this STPM examination compared to 3.04 in STPM 2022, surpassing the national CGPA of 2.84.

In Kedah, the state’s Education Department deputy director Mahadhir Ismail said 74 out of 2,850 candidates who sat for the examination achieved a 4.00 CGPA, and the overall State Average Grade (GPN) for STPM 2023 was 2.88 compared to 2.84 in 2022.

In Penang, Kolej Tingkatan Enam Haji Zainul Abidin (KTEHZA) had the highest number of candidates achieving a 4.00 CGPA in the state, with 70 candidates.

One of its students, Tan Jung Sheng, was also named the best STPM 2023 student in the special category for visually impaired students.

In Negeri Sembilan, 45 students achieved a 4.00 CGPA, with 42 of them from the social science stream, one from the science stream, and two from religious schools. The state’s CGPA remained at 2.82, the same as in 2022.

Melaka Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs deputy exco Rosli Abdullah (back, centre) poses with outstanding students who recorded a GPA of 4.00 in the STPM examination at the Announcement Ceremony State-level STPM 2023 results at the Melaka State Education Department, Bukit Baru July 23, 2024. — Bernama pic

In Melaka, out of 1,093 candidates who sat for STPM 2023 in the state, 21 candidates achieved a 4.00 CGPA.

In Perlis, the Deputy Director of Education (Learning) of the state, Ayub Ahmad, said 16 students out of 396 candidates who sat for the examination achieved a 4.00 CGPA.

In the Federal Territory of Labuan, the full pass percentage for the STPM examination was 99.28 per cent, an increase of 2.03 per cent compared to STPM 2022, with four candidates achieving a 4.00 CGPA.