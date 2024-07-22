KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) Sub-Aquatic Forensic Investigation Unit discovered a car key in Sungai Trolak, Kampung Batu 4, Trolak, today during the search for evidence related to the murder of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah.

The key was found by divers around 11.20am approximately 50 metres from the bridge, news portal Berita Harian Online reported today.

Earlier, three vehicles, including two pickups, arrived at the location at 10.35am.

According to BH Online, a team of five divers conducted the search within a 300-metre radius from the bridge, where the suspect is believed to have disposed of the victim’s belongings.

Other items being searched for include cosmetics, a wallet, and a mobile phone charger.

Last Friday, media reports indicated that the search operation was temporarily halted due to fluctuating water levels and strong currents following heavy rain, said BH Online.

Last Monday, the body of Nur Farah Kartini, 25, was found in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Keledang, Hulu Bernam, Hulu Selangor, at 6pm.

Following this, a 26-year-old suspect, who is a police lance corporal, was arrested under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The Kuala Kubu Baru Magistrates’ Court granted the police’s request today to extend the suspect’s remand for another seven days until July 29 to aid in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The suspect was previously remanded from July 16 until today.