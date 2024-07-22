KUALA KUBU BARU, July 22 — The remand order on the suspect in the murder of former Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) student Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah has been extended for seven days from tomorrow.

The order, for the extension of the remand until July 29, was issued by Judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohammed Redza following an application by the police at the Magistrates’ Court here today.

The police had obtained an order to remand the suspect for seven days last week for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code and the order expired today.

The suspect, aged 26, in an orange lockup uniform and handcuffs, arrived at the court at 9.04am in a police car.

Nur Farah Kartini, 25, was reported missing on July 10 before her body was found in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor, at about 6pm on July 15.

Following that, a 26-year-old policeman was arrested. — Bernama