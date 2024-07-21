KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Investigators will apply to extend the remand order of a man suspected in the murder of car rental firm worker Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Superintendent Ahmad Faizal Tahrim said the 26-year-old man will be brought before a magistrate in Kuala Kubu Baru for this purpose tomorrow.

“We will extend (the remand),” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

Earlier today, investigators questioned a worker from a cassava farm that is believed to be on the trail that Nur Farah Kartini was taken to prior to being killed.

On surveillance footage from other locations in the state that are said to show the victim and her possible killer, Ahmad Faizal said further information will be disclosed as it is confirmed.

Nur Farah was reported missing on July 15, after which a search for her led to the discovery of a body at an oil palm plantation in Hulu Selangor

Police have since arrested a suspect in the case being investigated as murder, and disclosed that the person both knew Nur Farah and is a member of the law enforcement agency.