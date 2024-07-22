KUCHING, July 22 — The new Dewan Negara president Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah has described his appointment as a great honour for Sarawak in conjunction with the Sarawak Day celebration today.

in his speech after being inaugurated as the President of the Dewan Negara, Awang Bemee said July 22 marked the day Sarawak was free from colonialism in 1963 and began its self-rule, before agreeing with Sabah and Malaya to establish the Federation of Malaysia under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 on September 16, 1963.

“On behalf of the Dewan Negara, I would like to wish all the people of Sarawak a happy Sarawak Day and we pray that Sarawak will continue to progress and prosper,” he added.

He expressed deep gratitude and appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg for nominating him to the post.

“And of course, I would also like to thank all the members of the Dewan Negara for not proposing other names other than the one nominated by the Prime Minister. Thank you very much,” he added.

He also expressed his desire to continue the legacy of his predecessors in the transformation of the Dewan Negara.

“And I hope that with all your support, we can all realise it,” he added.

He also led the Dewan Negara to observe a minute of silence as a mark of respect for his predecessor Datuk Mutang Tagal, who passed away due to heart complications on May 10.

Also present at the sitting was Anwar, who had proposed Awang Bemee as the sole nominee to the post. — The Borneo Post