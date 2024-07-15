KUCHING, July 15 — Former Nangka assemblyman Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah’s senatorial appointment today is believed to serve as a prelude to his appointment as the next Senate President.

He was appointed a senator by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today.

Last month, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg had hinted that the new president of the Dewan Negara will be a Sarawakian.

The post became vacant when fellow Sarawakian Datuk Mutang Tagal died of heart complications on May 10.

Mutang made history as the first Dayak to be appointed to the post on February 19, 2024.

He was appointed to replace Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who stepped down after being appointed as the eighth Governor of Sarawak on Jan 26.

Awang Bemee served as Nangka assemblyman for three terms from 1996 to 2011.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) legal adviser was sworn in today before Dewan Negara deputy president Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

The 65-year-old’s term of three years will run until July 14, 2027.

The veteran politician, who was born in Sibu, holds a Bachelor of Laws (Hons) Degree from Universiti Malaya.

He was called to the Bar in 1984. — The Borneo Post