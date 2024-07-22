KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Newly appointed Senate President Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah has extensive experience at both the state and federal levels and is capable of elevating the Dewan Negara to a higher level, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The former Nangka state assemblyman from Sarawak was sworn in as the 21st President of the Dewan Negara today, replacing Datuk Mutang Tagal, who died on May 10 this year.

“Attended the Dewan Negara this morning for the appointment of the new President of the Dewan Negara, Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah.

“His extensive experience, both at the state and federal levels, will undoubtedly raise the stature of the Dewan Negara to even greater heights,” Anwar said in his latest Facebook post.

Anwar proposed Awang Bemee, who was the sole candidate, for selection at the Second Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament today. — Bernama