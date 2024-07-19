PUTRAJAYA, July 19 — The recitation of ‘Qunut Nazilah’ should not be used to pray for the destruction of political rivals within the Muslim community, says Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He emphasised that any form of extremism must be rejected by peace-loving Malaysians.

“During the time of Prophet Muhammad, Qunut Nazilah was recited in situations such as when a group of the Prophet’s companions were treacherously killed at Bi’r Ma’unah. The Prophet prayed Qunut Nazilah for a month to seek Allah’s justice for that act,” he said at a press conference after a post-Cabinet meeting here today.

Saifuddin was referring to the Qunut Nazilah recited by opposition MPs, led by Zulkilfli Ismail (PN-Jasin), yesterday.

The opposition MPs recited Qunut Nazilah after Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayshal Wan Ahmad Kamal was suspended from attending Dewan Rakyat sessions for six months.

When asked if the government believed the Qunut Nazilah was directed at them, Saifuddin pointed out that the incident occurred in the Dewan Rakyat.

“The incident happened yesterday in Parliament. So, was it directed at Israel in Gaza or what? Reciting Qunut Nazilah immediately after a parliamentary decision because they disagreed with the suspension of an MP, which was decided through parliamentary processes, is an example of extreme political practice.

“This is not an Islamic practice. Therefore, the context and the situation make it clear who the prayer was directed at. I urge Malaysians to view this matter with a clear mind and to understand that political differences should not be equated with differences in faith or belief, especially among Muslims.” — Bernama