KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — A van carrying the remains of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah left the Forensics Unit of Sungai Buloh Hospital at around 2.14pm today.

Accompanying the van from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) were several vehicles carrying family members and the police, Astro Awani reported today.

Astro Awani said her remains were being taken to As-Syakirin Mosque in Kampung Tanjung Selangor, Pekan, Pahang.

She will be buried at Kampung Nyiur Manis Cemetery later this evening, said Astro Awani.