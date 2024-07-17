KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The police will reportedly continue the search operation for remaining evidence in the murder case of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah in Perak.

Malay paper Kosmo cited Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan saying the area targetted will be at another area approximately 20 minutes from Kampung Sri Kledang in Hulu Selangor.

“There is one more location to dive, about 20 minutes from here, in the Perak area.

“This morning, I confirm that we have successfully found a mobile phone believed to belong to the victim to aid in the investigation,” he was quoted saying at the scene.

He added that the search process will continue until the investigation team is satisfied with the evidence found.

Earlier, the police had deployed a dive unit and K9 to seek Nur Farah Kartini’s phone, necklace and other possible evidence.

The police’s Subaquatic Forensic Unit then found a smartphone in a ditch near where her remains were found in the afternoon.

Nur Farah Kartini’s body was found in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor, at around 6pm on Monday.

The 25-year-old was reported missing since July 10, after delivering a rental car to a customer.

Following this, the suspect, who is also a lance corporal attached to the Slim River Police Station in Perak, was arrested on the same day.

The suspect has been remanded until July 22 for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.



