KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The body discovered at an oil palm plantation in Hulu Selangor has been verified as that of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah, Selangor police Comm Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said today.

According to Sinar Harian, Hussein said a DNA test of samples taken from the body showed that it was conclusively that of the car rental firm worker.

“The DNA match results are positive. The body found in the palm oil plantation area in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor is Nur Farah Kartini.

“I also confirm that the remains will be handed over to the family today,” he was quoted as saying.

Nur Farah was reported missing on July 15, after which a search for her led to the discovery of a body at the estate in question.

Police have since arrested a suspect in the case being investigated as murder, and disclosed that the person both knew Nur Farah and is a member of the law enforcement agency.