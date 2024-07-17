KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Several pro-Perikatan Nasional (PN) activists have today announced a series of anti-government protests as a continuation of last year’s “Save Malaysia” rally against Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The organisers calling themselves the Save Malaysia Secretariat, said three rallies will be held starting in Tambun, Perak — the constituency of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Over the past 18 months, the prime minister and the government have failed to address various issues concerning the people.

“The people have no other choice but to voice their strongest protest against the prime minister and the Pakatan Harapan coalition government to save our beloved country, Malaysia,” said its chairman Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz,

The three events planned are:

July 27 — The People’s Court Rally to Judge Anwar in Tambun

— The People’s Court Rally to Judge Anwar in Tambun August 31 — People’s Rally to Extract the Spirit of Reform from Anwar Ibrahim

— People’s Rally to Extract the Spirit of Reform from Anwar Ibrahim September 16 — 100,000 People Save Malaysia Rally in Kuala Lumpur

According to the group, its demands are:

Reject Anwar

⁠Lower fuel prices and cost of living

Fight corruption and abuse of power

Restore media freedom and freedom of speech

⁠Ensure national sovereignty and security

Save Malaysia Demonstrators marching towards Dang Wangi to protest on Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's recent discharge. September 16, 2023 ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

It also announced a steering committee, which included popular PN members and activists:

Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz

Muhammad Hilman Idham

Gobalakrishnan Nagapan

Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali

Syed Hasan Syed Ali

Mohd Zai Mustafa

Datuk Mohamad Ezam Mohd Nor

Muhammad Faiz Rahmad

Khairul Nadzir Helmi Azhar

Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris a.k.a Papagomo

Badrul Hisham Shaharin a.k.a Chegubard

On last year's September 16, the Save Malaysia rally was held to protest the discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) granted to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi over the 47 charges in his Yayasan Akalbudi trial.

Police launched an investigation into the Opposition-backed rally then after stating that it was unlawful. Back then, the rally was organised by the Islamist lobby coalition Ummah.

This series of protest was announced just after the People’s Rally Against Anwar last month by a separate pro-PN group calling itself Demi Negara.