KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — A Singaporean man asked the Federal Court in Johor Baru to uphold the death sentence imposed on him for murdering his wife’s boyfriend in 2013.

Quah Tee Keon, 56, who was also accused of stabbing his wife and causing injuries that could have resulted in death, withdrew his application to review the death penalty, reported online news portal Berita Harian today.

“I do not want to ask for forgiveness, I only ask for the death penalty. Thank you,” he was quoted by BH Online as saying.

The panel of judges, led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and comprising Federal Court judges Datuk Nordin Hassan and Datuk Hanipah Farikullah, subsequently decided to dismiss the review application, thereby maintaining the death penalty for the man.

Quah, represented by lawyer Bernard George, was arrested after surrendering to the police in Kuala Lumpur on October 28, 2013.

According to the facts of the case, Quah murdered a man named Ruan Chao Qiang, who was a Chinese citizen, at a residence in Taman Mawar Indah, Triang, Bera, Pahang, at around 3:30am on October 13, 2013.

He also injured his wife with a knife, causing various injuries to her neck, hands, and back at the same time and location, reported BH Online.

The case was prosecuted by deputy public prosecutor Ng Siew Wee.