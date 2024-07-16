KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — A 43-year-old lorry driver today pled guilty to making offensive remarks about the late Rajeswary Appahu, better known as Esha on social media platforms, on his TikTok account ‘Dulal Brothers 360’.‘Dulal Brothers 360’.

B. Sathiskumar made the guilty plea before Sessions Court judge Siti Aminah Ghazali after being charged with making obscene remarks with the intention of hurting others, under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, which deals with the misuse of network facilities, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported.

The alleged offence took place at 10.12pm on June 30 in Sentul here.

This offence carries a potential penalty of one year imprisonment, a fine of up to RM50,000, or both.

Esha, a TikTokker, was found dead at home on July 5.

She filed a police report against her online harassment just a day before her death.

