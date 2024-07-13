KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) top positions are expected to go uncontested during upcoming internal polls, said party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Muhyiddin said he has held discussions with almost all party leaders to avoid clashes and prevent division.

He added, however, that further details on the outcome of these discussions will be announced before the nomination day for the party election.

He also said that this move was not intended to undermine the party’s democratic process but was part of the party’s strategy for the 16th general election (GE16).

“During a recent Bersatu leaders’ retreat, one of the resolutions was for leaders to meet and avoid clashes and division.

“In the end, they asked me to negotiate, and I have met with almost everyone.

“I have received insights on how to avoid clashes for the top party positions,” he was quoted as saying during his speech at the Bersatu Convention at the Ideal Convention Centre in Selayang today.

According to Muhyiddin, he hopes the same approach can be applied to the branch-level elections nationwide.

He said that he wants Bersatu to emerge stronger after the party elections, which will determine its success in GE16.

“This is not a trivial matter. It is about the survival of our party, our nation, and our religion.

“I anticipate PRU-16 will be a very intense general election. The ruling party will use every means to pressure us ruthlessly and shift the goalposts with full deceit.

“This includes utilizing the redelineation process to give their party an advantage before PRU-16,” he said.

Muhyiddin added that the public would not trust Bersatu if internal divisions occurred, especially after the party elections.

“These party elections must proceed in a spirit of unity. Do not be divided, do not be hostile. The winners must uphold their responsibilities, and the losers must continue to play a role in the party,” he said.