Bukit Aman: Malaysians lost RM1.2b total to commercial criminals in first half of 2024, average 65 cases daily

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The financial damage from commercial crime cases, including online scams, amounted to RM1.2 billion from January 1 to July 1 this year alone.

Commissioner Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, who heads the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), told The Star today that a total of 15,500 commercial crime cases were recorded so far, up 34 per cent compared to the 11,546 cases for the same period last year.

“The total cases this year are equivalent to 65 cases daily.

“The amount of losses also jumped significantly to RM1.2 billion compared to last year, where the cases involved RM660,886 in losses,” he was quoted as saying.

He acknowledged the mountainous task for investigators but said 5,559 cases resulted in prosecution to date compared to just 2,218 last year.

He called for the whole of society to be on the alert for commercial criminals to prevent further cases.

