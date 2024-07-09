KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 – Attorney General (AG) Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Salleh is reportedly expected to be appointed as a Federal Court judge, with the possibility of later assuming the role of Chief Judge of Malaya (CJM).

Free Malaysia Today reported citing a source that Terrirudin’s nomination has been submitted by the Prime Minister’s Office for approval by the Conference of Rulers, which will convene next week.

“He is likely to be appointed a Federal Court judge first, with the CJM appointment anticipated by the end of September, adhering to constitutional requirements,” said the anonymous source cited by the news portal.

The report also claimed that there is also a possibility that Terrirudin may be made a judge of the apex court while leaving the CJM position — the third-highest position in Malaysia's judiciary — temporarily vacant.

The source however did not explain the reasoning behind this potential move.

Currently, Court of Appeal president Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim is performing the duties of CJM on an interim basis.

The CJM post became vacant following the mandatory retirement of Justice Tan Sri ​​Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah on February 29.

Terrirudin was formerly the solicitor general before being appointed the AG on September 6 last year.

He had replaced his predecessor Tan Sri Idrus Harun whose contract ended on September 5.



