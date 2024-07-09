PUTRAJAYA, July 9 – A team of four officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has reportedly visited the Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma) here this morning.

News reports said the officers arrived around 11.20am to obtain documents for the investigation into the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) issue.

Utusan Malaysia quoted an anonymous source saying the team had gone up to the ministry’s 7th floor, which houses the ministry's Regulatory and Enforcement Unit.

The Malay daily said one of the officers stated the team would return in the afternoon for another document collection.

Last week, the MACC said it has formed a special investigation team to scrutinise the documents provided by Kesuma regarding issues involving the HRD Corp.

It also said that several individuals have been identified to provide statements to assist the investigation, which will be conducted under the MACC Act 2009, particularly under Sections 18 and 23.

Previously, the MACC had confirmed receiving information and several documents on HRD Corp related to the Auditor-General’s Report from Kesuma Secretary-General Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

Following this, MACC said it is examining the entire set of documents to determine whether there are any elements of corruption, misappropriation, or abuse of power under the MACC Act 2009.