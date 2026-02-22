KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called for mutual respect among Malaysia’s diverse religious and ethnic communities, saying harmony in the multiracial nation depends on reciprocity rather than one-sided tolerance.

Speaking at a breaking-of-fast event and the launch of the Rakan Masjid × Rakan Muda Ramadan programme at Masjid Wilayah Persekutuan here, Anwar said goodwill shown by one community should be reciprocated.

“If others respect us, what is wrong with us, from time to time, showing respect to them?” he said, adding that such an approach is key to preserving national unity.

The prime minister pointed to the presence of Buddhist, Christian and Hindu religious leaders at the event as an example of interfaith solidarity during Ramadan, describing it as a gesture of honour and mutual understanding.

He also expressed appreciation to the Chinese community and business groups that had brought forward their Chinese New Year celebrations to avoid clashing with the fasting month, saying the move reflected sensitivity towards Muslim practices.

“Where else in the world would you find celebrations brought forward by several days purely to respect Muslims observing Ramadan?” he asked.

Anwar reiterated that while Islam is the religion of the Federation and Muslims form the majority, Malaysia’s stability rests on safeguarding the rights of all races and faiths.

He warned against individuals who invoke religious credentials to incite division, saying such actions risk undermining the country’s long-standing tradition of coexistence.

“If we constantly raise petty issues that divide us, we will only create conflict. But if we honour the dignity of one another and respect our different beliefs, our country will remain peaceful,” he said.

Anwar added that the majority of religious leaders have taken a constructive and positive stance in promoting harmony, which he said should serve as a model for the wider public.