IPOH, Feb 22 — The Madani government, through the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), has approved an allocation totalling RM123,716,331.27 for 1,048 Non-Islamic Houses of Worship (RIBI) nationwide as of last December.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the initiative reflects the Madani government’s commitment to preserving non-Islamic houses of worship as vital community institutions, in line with the principles of inclusivity, unity in diversity and social harmony.

“Houses of worship are not merely physical structures but centres for nurturing noble values, national unity and community well-being. No house of worship should be left in disrepair or neglected, as every community deserves access to safe, decent and comfortable facilities,” he said in a statement today.

A Chinese Methodist Church in Taiping received an allocation of RM250,000 yesterday to restore the country’s first Methodist prayer nest, a 121-year-old historical heritage site at Bukit Larut, originally built in 1905.

Nga said the allocation was utilised by the church for the replacement of damaged wooden flooring, construction of a new ceiling, repainting works and repairs to the electrical wiring system.

As part of his official working visit to Taiping, Nga concluded his trip with a visit to Medan Siang Malam to view its recent upgrades, now making it one of the top tourist spots for sampling local delicacies. — Bernama