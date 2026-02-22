KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has been appointed deputy chairman of Perikatan Nasional (PN) following the selection of PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar as the coalition’s new chairman, Utusan Malaysia reported.

On December 30, Muhyiddin announced his resignation as PN chairman — effective January 1 — after leading the coalition since August 7, 2020.

PN deputy secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said other deputy positions in the coalition remain unchanged.

He also confirmed that PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has chosen not to sit in the PN supreme council.

“The other deputy positions remain as before, except that the PAS president does not wish to be part of the PN supreme council.

“He will only be in the presidential council,” he told reporters at a press conference.