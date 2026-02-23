KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin described the sacrifice of the family of soldier Trooper K. Indiran, who died last Thursday, as beyond repayment.

In a Facebook post, he said the late Indiran’s mother, S. Usha, and her family have once again been tested with the loss of a loved one who had devoted his service to the nation.

Indiran’s father, Lt Col C. Kayamboo of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), was killed in a Beechcraft B200T aircraft crash in 2016.

“The sacrifice of a family that has given not one, but two beloved members to the nation is a sacrifice that can never be repaid or compared in any way whatsoever,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled also expressed his deepest condolences to the family and urged Malaysians to continue praying for them to remain strong and steadfast in facing the heavy trial.

On Feb 18, Indiran, 22, who was undergoing training at the First Regiment of the Royal Armoured Corps at Kem Batu 10 in Kuantan, Pahang, was found unconscious before being rushed to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan and was pronounced dead the following day while receiving treatment.

On Saturday, Mohamed Khaled was reported as saying that no elements of abuse or bullying were detected in the soldier’s death. — Bernama