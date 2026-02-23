KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The preparedness of government hospitals in dealing with the rise in non-communicable diseases, as well as issues related to thalassaemia, will be among the matters discussed in the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on Parliament’s official website, Chong Zhemin (PH-Kampar) will ask the Health Minister about the level of preparedness of government hospitals to address the increase in non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and heart disease, as well as the specific allocations for early prevention, during the oral question-and-answer session.

Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi (PN-Kuala Langat), meanwhile, will ask the Health Minister to provide the latest number of thalassaemia patients in the country, the estimated cost of treating a patient from childhood to age 40, and whether the government will develop gene therapy treatment methods for patients.

At the same session, Syahredzan Johan (PH-Bangi) will ask the Transport Minister whether Rapid Rail service peak hours will be adjusted in conjunction with Ramadan, which sees changes in travel patterns, and what the new peak hours will be.

In addition, Datuk Dr Richard Rapu (GPS-Betong) will ask the Women, Family and Community Development Minister to explain how the Malaysia Care Economy framework and the 2026-2030 action plan will address gaps in access, quality and the caregiving workforce for senior citizens, children and people with disabilities (PwD), apart from seeking details on the targets, allocations and specific performance indicators for the period.

Following the oral question-and-answer session, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) is scheduled to table the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No.1) 2026 and Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No.2) 2026, while the Finance Minister will table the Supplementary Supply Bill (2025) 2026, for the first reading.

Also listed is the Capitation Grant Bill 2026 to be tabled by the Finance Minister for second reading before the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) tables a motion on the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 1/2026. — Bernama