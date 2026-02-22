KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Road Transport Department (JPJ) officers came under attack from a group of motorcyclists who hurled firecrackers at them during a late-night traffic operation in Rawang, near the Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Selangor (LATAR) Expressway, yesterday, according to a New Straits Times (NST) report.

The incident unfolded at about 10pm, when an RTD patrol team conducting Chinese New Year enforcement checks in the LATAR–Tasik Puteri area stopped a motorcyclist along Jalan Tasik Puteri. Neither the rider nor the pillion passenger was wearing a crash helmet.

JPJ officers later found a string of offences — including riding without a valid driving licence, expired road tax and no insurance cover — and issued notices to both individuals.

But as the officers were carrying out the checks, a group of between 20 and 30 motorcyclists allegedly began launching firecrackers from a hill overlooking a row of new shoplots.

Some continued throwing the explosives toward officers and the stopped motorcyclist, while others revved loud exhausts and shouted profanities at nearby traffic lights.

Fearing for their safety, the enforcement team withdrew once action against the rider was completed.

Selangor JPJ director Azrin Borhan confirmed the incident when contacted by NST, saying the department viewed the attack as a serious threat to both personnel and other road users.

“We will not compromise with any party that obstructs enforcement duties or behaves aggressively towards officers carrying out their responsibilities,” he said, adding that he had instructed the officers involved to lodge a police report.

Azrin said JPJ would continue with targeted enforcement against unlicensed riding, lack of insurance and failure to wear helmets, and urged the public — especially motorcyclists — to respect enforcement personnel and comply with road safety rules.