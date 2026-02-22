KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Road Transport Department (JPJ WPKL) issued 456 notices for various traffic offences in a Special Motorcycle Operation in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations at the Sentul Pasar Toll Plaza, last night.

Its director, Hamidi Adam, said that during the operation, 912 motorcycles were inspected, with 152 taken action against, including 22 seizures.

“Among the main offences detected were expired or missing driving licences, expired motor vehicle licences, no insurance coverage, and non-compliant registration numbers. The department remains committed to ensuring road safety and reducing accident rates, especially during the festive season,” he said in a statement today.

The integrated operation, conducted from 8.30pm to 11.30pm in collaboration with the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, also identified 11 foreign motorcyclists: five from Pakistan, three from Bangladesh, two from Indonesia, and one from Myanmar. — Bernama