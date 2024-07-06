KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has formed a special investigation team to scrutinise the documents provided by the Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma) regarding issues involving the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp).

In a statement today, deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya stated that the information and documents related to the Auditor-General’s Report on HRD Corp, received from Kesuma’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud, have been reviewed.

“Based on the audit report, we have identified several issues that require documentation and testimony from the involved parties, among others on matters of investment, fund management and training, as well as property acquisition.

“Therefore, a special team has been formed, and several investigation papers have been initiated. On Tuesday (July 9), the investigation team will visit Kesuma and HRD Corp to obtain additional documents,” he said.

Advertisement

He added that several individuals have been identified to provide statements to assist the investigation, which will be conducted under the MACC Act 2009, particularly under Sections 18 and 23.

Yesterday, the MACC confirmed receiving information and several documents on HRD Corp related to the Auditor General’s Report from Khairul Dzaimee.

Following this, MACC is examining the entire set of documents to determine whether there are any elements of corruption, misappropriation, or abuse of power under the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama

Advertisement