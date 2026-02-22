KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Malaysia Corruption Watch (MCW) has expressed support for Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki’s lawsuit against Bloomberg L.P, emphasising that all individuals, including civil servants, have the right to protect their reputation through legal channels.

MCW president Jais Abdul Karim said the rule of law must be respected and where reports contain inaccuracies, misleading claims or bias, filing a lawsuit is a legitimate and professional course of action.

“In a country governed by law, allegations cannot serve as punishment without due legal process. The right to pursue a lawsuit is Azam’s personal right as an individual,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the legal action does not undermine press freedom or constitute intimidation, but is a civilised way to resolve disputes over facts and reputation.

Jais stressed that media freedom must be paired with journalistic responsibility, including fact-checking, source verification and balanced reporting, noting that international media are not exempt from these principles.

“Media should act fairly and cautiously, avoiding manipulation by parties seeking to promote unproven narratives,” he said.

MCW also warned that sensationalised, unfounded allegations could harm public and investor confidence in the country’s enforcement institutions, urging all parties to respect the legal process and avoid speculation.

“Facts must prevail. Integrity must be defended,” he added.

Bloomberg reported on Feb 10 that Azam allegedly owned shares, prompting him to file the lawsuit.

In his writ and statement of claim, Azam seeks RM100 million in general damages, aggravated and exemplary damages, interest and legal costs. — Bernama