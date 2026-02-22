KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) has formally confirmed Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar as its new chairman, following an extraordinary supreme council meeting held at the PAS headquarters in Kuala Lumpur today.

In a joint statement signed by coalition leaders — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau and MIPP president P. Punithan — PN said the meeting’s main agenda was to “approve the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Mohd Yassin as PN chairman effective January 1, 2026 and appoint a new PN chairman”.

It added that the council had “unanimously appointed YAB Dato’ Seri Ir Dr Ahmad Samsuri bin Mokhtar as the new PN chairman, with immediate effect”.

Meanwhile, Berita Harian reported separately that Lau welcomed the move and said it aligned with PN’s commitment to inclusivity.

“We congratulate him,” he said, adding that the coalition hoped Samsuri would “carry out all necessary work, especially towards achieving victory in the 16th general election.”

Samsuri, who is Terengganu menteri besar and a vice-president of PAS, fills the post left vacant since Muhyiddin stepped down at the start of the year.

On December 30, Muhyiddin announced his resignation as PN chairman — effective January 1 — after leading the coalition since August 7, 2020.