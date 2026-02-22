FEBRUARY 22 — It is outrageous, to say the least, that lawyer Mahajoth Singh should call for Section 36 of the MACC Act to be applied to MACC chief Azam Baki.

On a plain reading of Section 36, the provision allows an officer of the MACC of the rank of Commissioner and above, if he has reasonable ground to believe, based on the investigation carried out by the MACC to obtain information about any property held or acquired by any person as a result of or in connection with an offence under the Act.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Bak. — Bernama file pic

The requirements to obtaining information under the provision may therefore be stated as follows:

1. the MACC officer must be a Commissioner or higher rank;

2. there is reasonable ground to believe;

3. investigation must have been carried out by the MACC; and

4. property held or acquired by any person relating to an offence under the Act.

Is there reasonable ground to believe that the property held or acquired by Azam Baki was a result of or in connection with an offence under the Act?

Is there even an investigation being carried out by the MACC?

