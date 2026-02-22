PUTRAJAYA, Feb 22 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki was called in to give a statement over a share-ownership issue on February 19, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said today.

In a statement, Shamsul Azri said the Special Investigation Committee examining Azam’s shareholdings met on the same day and, based on the initial report received, is reviewing compliance and the regularity of Azam’s ownership of the shares.

“The committee is still assessing all the statements obtained and will call other relevant witnesses to complete the investigation.

“The committee assures that a comprehensive investigation will be conducted transparently, independently and professionally,” he said.

Shamsul Azri added that the committee’s findings and recommendations for any further action will be submitted to the relevant authorities, including if any breaches of criminal laws or applicable regulations are uncovered.

Media reports earlier said Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar has been appointed chair of the Special Investigation Committee. Other members include Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz and Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican.

Bloomberg previously reported that Azam held shares in a financial services company based on corporate filings.

Azam, however, recently told a press conference that his shareholding — valued at RM800,000 — in a financial services firm was acquired transparently and in accordance with procedure. — Bernama