HULU LANGAT, Feb 22 — Two premises involved in recycling oil and plastic waste in the Mahkota Beranang industrial area are suspected of causing odour pollution in Sungai Kabul, Semenyih since last Thursday.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the premises are believed to have discharged oil waste and black-coloured effluent into the drainage system, which later flowed into Sungai Kabul.

He said the Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) has opened two investigation papers and the case is being probed under Section 79(4) of the LUAS Enactment 1999. If convicted, offenders face a maximum fine of RM1 million and mandatory imprisonment of up to three years..

The Department of Environment (DOE) has also taken action by imposing a suspension order under Section 38(1) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974. Meanwhile, the Kajang Municipal Council (MPKJ) sealed one of the two premises for operating without a valid licence.

“We managed to trace, identify and control the source of pollution this time. However, control measures must be strengthened to prevent a recurrence that could affect water treatment plant operations and supply to the people,” he told reporters after visiting the site here today.

Amirudin said the incident was the 13th recorded in the state since last year and involved the longest mitigation period so far, lasting about 62 hours.

The Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant resumed normal operations at 4.30 am today after three consecutive zero readings were recorded for the threshold odour number (TON).

He said the swift activation of the Raw Water Guarantee Scheme (SJAM) helped prevent water supply disruption to about 400,000 consumer accounts.

“In addition, water release from the Semenyih Dam was increased to 454 million litres per day to help dilute the pollutants in the river,” he added.

In a statement, LUAS said 10 oil booms, 800 oil pads and 1,150 kilograms of activated carbon were used to contain the pollution. About 58.25 cubic metres of pollutants were also suctioned out with the assistance of 10 tanker lorries.

Water samples have been sent to the Chemistry Department for further analysis, while intensive monitoring continues to ensure there is no further risk to plant operations and water supply in the affected areas. — Bernama