Voters in Sungai Bakap, Penang, are casting their ballots in a by-election today to elect a new state assemblyman.

Why was the by-election called?

The incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff of PAS, died on May 24 from illness.

Who are the contenders?

The by-election is a straight fight between the ruling Pakatan Harapan’s Joohari Ariffin (PKR) and the opposition Perikatan Nasional’s Abidin Ismail (PAS).

PKR’s Joohari Ariffin is representing Pakata Harapan in the by-election. — Bernama pic

How many people are voting?

The seat has 39,279 registered voters and 57 police personnel. No early voting was held for this by-election as all 57 were issued postal votes.

What is turnout?

As of 10am, the Election Commission said 16.7 per cent of voters have cast their ballots.

Where is voting taking place?

Nine voting centres will open from 8am to 6pm today. They are in:

Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tasek

Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Boon Beng

SMK Bandar Tasek Mutiara

Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Tasek

SK Sungai Duri

SMK Tun Syed Sheh Barakbah

SK Sungai Bakap

SK Jawi

SK Sungai Kechil

Abidin Ismail was a former aide to the incumbent whose death triggered the poll. — Bernama pic

When will the result be known?

Based on previous by-elections, early counting should provide a reliable indication of the outcome by 8.30pm, with the EC expected to declare a winner before 10pm.

So, who is going to win?

Institut Darul Ehsan (IDE) released a study yesterday saying the race was too close to call, and that PH could deny PN if the former is able to get out the Chinese vote, which appeared to be uninterested about the by-election.

Will the result alter who is in charge of Penang?

PH and its national unity government partner, Barisan Nasional, have a combined 29 seats out of the 40 in the Penang assembly, giving them supermajority control.

Consequently, the outcome of the Sungai Bakap by-election will not have an immediate effect regardless of which side wins.