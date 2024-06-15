KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) tonight unveiled Abidin Ismail as its candidate for the Sungai Bakap by-election in the hope to defend the seat.

Hailing from the constituency, the 56-year-old was the special officer to the late Nor Zamri Latiff, the seat incumbent.

"I want to continue the late Nor Zamri’s legacy. Pray that I can defend the seat,” he said in the candidate announcement event in Penang, which was broadcasted live on PAS social media accounts.

Abidin is also the PAS Nibong Tebal deputy chief.

Vice-president Datuk Idris Ahmad in his speech prior to the announcement said the decision to pick the former was made based on a field study and PN leadership.

"He will be able to shoulder the responsibilities left by the late Abang Zamri. We are confident and believe that many of the people's issues that have been brought up by Abang Zamri will be continued and continued by this candidate,” he said, referring to the late Nor Zamri.

The Sungai Bakap state seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent Nor Zamri, 56, on May 24 due to inflammation in the stomach.

In the state election last August, Nor Zamri, who was also the Nibong Tebal PAS chief, secured victory over Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Nurhidayah Che Rose with a majority of 1,563 votes.

PH has named 60-year-old Joohari Ariffin as its candidate for the by-election.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling day for the Sungai Bakap by-election on July 6, with nomination and early voting.