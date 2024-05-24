GEORGE TOWN, May 24 — Sungai Bakap assemblyman Nor Zamri Latiff died at 1.38pm today at Seberang Jaya Hospital.

He was 56 years old.

Funeral rites for the PAS assemblyman will be held at 6pm at Masjid Sungai Acheh before his burial there.

Nor Zambri had been admitted to the intensive care unit at the hospital after complaining of abdominal pain late last month.

Nor Zamri was also the Nibong Tebal PAS chief.

He won the Sungai Bakap seat in the state election last August with a majority of 1,563 votes.

His death will trigger a by-election for the state seat.

It will be the second by-election this year in the country, after the May 11 Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election that called after the three-term DAP assemblyman Lee Kee Hiong died on March 21.