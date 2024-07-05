KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Malaysia is currently in the phase of living with Covid-19 and in the transition towards normalcy.

In a parliamentary reply dated July 4, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad announced that the Ministry of Health has revised its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and guidelines to reflect this shift.

Here’s what you need to know in a nutshell:

The one major change

Advertisement

Covid-19 positive individuals will no longer be placed under a Home Surveillance Order (HSO)

“Positive individuals will now be treated similarly to other respiratory infections and will no longer undergo HSO,” Dzulkefly said.

I am Covid-19 positive, now what?

Since you are infectious, you are urged to:

Stay home

Follow public health guidelines

Minimise interactions with others if you must venture out

Seek medical attention immediately if symptoms worsen

“Medical certificates and hospital referrals will be issued as deemed necessary by medical officers,” Dzulkefly said.

Some familiar rules remain in place:

Advertisement

Close contacts of Covid-19 patients are advised to monitor their health closely for any symptoms

The use of face masks for Covid-19 positive individuals and anyone experiencing respiratory symptoms is mandatory, especially in healthcare settings or crowded environments

Dzulkefly’s response came following a query by Perikatan Nasional’s Kuala Langat MP Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi about the ministry’s readiness amid rising Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Singapore.