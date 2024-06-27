NIBONG TEBAL, June 27 — Police have issued nine additional permits for mobile campaigns, ceramah and walkabouts for political parties contesting in the Sungai Bakap state by-election, which entered its sixth day of campaigning today.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said that a total of 34 permits have been approved since the start of the by-election campaign on June 22, with no permit applications rejected so far.

“All parties are urged not to provoke anyone during campaigning. The police are monitoring social media activities to detect any dissemination of fake news, slander, or incitement that could disrupt public order,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the police will take stern action against any political party or individual who violate existing laws and regulations.

The by-election on July 6 will witness a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan candidate Joohari Ariffin and Perikatan Nasional’s Abidin Ismail, following the demise of the incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff , from PAS, on May 24 due to stomach inflammation. — Bernama

