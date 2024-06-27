NIBONG TEBAL, June 27 — Penang Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) lodged a police report today alleging sabotage of the unity machinery’s campaign for the Sungai Bakap state by-election by damaging Pakatan Harapan (PH) buntings and flags.

Penang AMK chief Muhammad Fadzli Roslan claimed that 38 buntings and 53 flags placed around Bandar Tasek Mutiara, Simpang Ampat, were taken down by irresponsible parties, with some even thrown into drains.

“At 12.30 am today, when I and the AMK task force team were patrolling around Bandar Tasek Mutiara and Puteri Gunung, we saw several individuals in plain clothes putting up Perikatan Nasional (PN) flags in Simpang Ampat.

“Following that, we continued our patrol and found that several campaign materials put up by PH (Pakatan Harapan) workers had been damaged and replaced with PN flags or buntings,” he told a press conference after filing the police report at the Seberang Perai Selatan District Police Headquarters here today.

He said all evidence, including photos of the incident location, have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Muhammad Fadzli added that while he does not want to point fingers at any party, he is disappointed that such actions have tarnished the by-election campaign, which should be conducted in a healthy manner.

The by-election on July 6 will witness a straight fight between PH candidate Joohari Ariffin and PN’s Abidin Ismail, following the demise of the incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to stomach inflammation. — Bernama

