NIBONG TEBAL, June 27 ― The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Sungai Bakap state by-election, Joohari Ariffin, has admitted that the support of 22.5 per cent of Chinese voters can determine the comfortable victory of the unity government on the July 6 polling.

Joohari, 60, affectionately known as Cikgu Joo, said he is confident he will receive solid support from the Chinese community based on their assurances during his campaign trail.

“I hope that with the support from the Chinese community, I can secure a comfortable majority in this by-election,” he told Bernama after meeting with Chinese voters in Kampung Baru Wellesley, here last night, also attended by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Advertisement

The Sungai Bakap state constituency has 39,279 registered voters, with 59.4 per cent Malay voters, 22.5 Chinese voters, 17.4 per cent Indian voters, and others at 0.7 per cent.

One of the villagers, Tan Chiew Kim, 58, expressed his confidence that Joohari could make the voices of the non-Malays in the constituency be heard while bridging the gap between the state government and the Unity Government.

“I want him to win because I believe that the welfare and well-being of the people will be taken care of if he is elected,” he said.

Advertisement

Joohari is in a straight fight with Perikatan Nasional candidate Nibong Tebal PAS vice chairman Abidin Ismail in the upcoming poll, which was called following the death of the incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

During the state poll in August last year, Nor Zamri wrested the Sungai Bakap seat, a PKR stronghold since 2008, after defeating PH candidate Nurhidayah Che Ros with a 1,563-vote majority.

Sungai Bakap is one of the three state seats under the Nibong Tebal parliamentary constituency. ― Bernama