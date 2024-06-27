SIBU, June 27 ― The Sarawak Housing Purchaser Claims Tribunal yesterday directed two developers to pay two house buyers a total of RM57,193.74 for late delivery of properties.

Tribunal president Datuk Maznah Dasmi said the highest claim of RM51,250.68 was awarded to Chan and Tong, while the other house buyer, Cahayawati, was awarded RM5,943.06.

The awards were given after the deduction of the exemption period for housing developers under the Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) (Extension of Operation) Order.

Maznah said the government provided a temporary relief for the construction industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic three times, between March 18, 2020 and March 17, 2022, allowing the developer to extend the scheduled completion date without any penalty.

“During these periods, the developer must get the approval from the Housing and Local Government Industry as well as obtain a certificate of Extension of Time (EoT),” she said.

Due to this relief, another claimant, Dayang, was not awarded anything despite a delay in the handing over property to her.

“Dayang filed a claim for 711 days of late delivery; however, the developer was entitled to 730 days of such relief at that time. As a result, she sadly did not receive a single sen,” Maznah said.

She added other claimants, Ngu and Leong, only wanted all the defects of their properties to be repaired.

“The developer had promised to correct all the defects according to the required standard.”

Also in the Tribunal panel hearings were Alhadi Ibrahim and Robert Elone Sireng. ― The Borneo Post