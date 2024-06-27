ALOR SETAR, June 27 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) has allocated RM3.28 million to assist farmers under the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada) who were affected by the flood disaster last year, through the Paddy Crop Disaster Fund (TBTP).

Its minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said that this allocation will benefit 2,546 Mada farmers.

He explained that the flood disaster in August and September last year caused damage to 3,276.4 hectares of land in the area.

“The government, through MAFS, is providing compassionate aid to Mada, to alleviate the burdens faced by paddy farmers and to inject capital for planting activities in Season 1/2024, which commenced on April 17,” he said.

Advertisement

Mohamad said this after distributing TBTP financial assistance to affected Mada farmers and officiating the Mada Day 2024 at the agency’s headquarters, today.

He added that the allocation breakdown includes RM59,544 for 35 farmers in Mada Region I in Perlis; RM705,912 for 556 farmers in Region II Jitra; RM1.8 million for 1,156 farmers in Region III Pendang; and RM715,415 for 789 farmers in Region IV Kota Sarang Semut.

Meanwhile, Mada chairman Datuk Ismail Salleh emphasised that MAFS, through Mada, remains dedicated to the welfare of farmers in the Muda area.

Advertisement

“The ministry, alongside its departments and agencies, is committed to enhancing the welfare and empowerment of farmers, fishermen, livestock breeders, and paddy farmers,” he said.

The three-day Mada Day programme, held in conjunction with the 54th anniversary of Mada’s establishment, begins today, and serves as a platform for farmers, entrepreneurs, and Mada participants to engage in discussions, share management insights on efficient mechanisation, and exchange ideas to strengthen the value chain in paddy crop and food industries.

Key highlights of the programme include the Road to MAHA 2024 Exhibition, traditional sports events, religious talks, TVET-related initiatives, seminars on agricultural technology and entrepreneurship, Rahmah Sales and Madani Agro Sales exhibitions, as well as exhibitions from various departments and agencies. — Bernama