SUBANG JAYA, June 23 — The Cloud Seeding Operation (CSO) in Kelantan will focus on seven strategic localities in the state in efforts to address the issue of drop in water level in Sungai Kelantan and prolonged drought affecting paddy farmers.

The seven targeted localities are Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh, Dabong, Kemubu and Manek Urai.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the implementation of this operation aims to increase the water level in Sungai Kelantan, which serves as the main irrigation source for the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (Kada) paddy cultivation areas.

“This operation is expected to enhance the irrigation system in the Kemubu area, which has been experiencing prolonged drought. It will directly benefit nearly 3,400 paddy farmers operating in this area.

“The CSO is an interim measure by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) to address the issue of water scarcity for rice cultivation. Various initiatives have been provided to farmers, including mobile pumps, booster pumps, tube well construction, and others,” he said.

He said this during a media briefing on the CSO in Kelantan before participating in the operation using a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) C-130H transport aircraft the from Subang Air Base here today.

Regarding the latest CSO developments, Mohamad said that on the first day last Friday, rainfall was successfully induced in the southern zone of Kelantan but on the second day (yesterday), the operation was found to be less effective as no cloud formation occurred in the affected state.

Elaborating on the matter, Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) Deputy Director-General (Operations) Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said the formation of ‘towering cumulus’ or cumulonimbus clouds is necessary for the cloud seeding process to produce heavy rainfall in a specific area.

“When these clouds begin to form and we seed them (spray with a mixture of salt and water), InsyaAllah, it will bring significant rainfall to the area... Typically, we prepare four tanks, each containing 200 kilogrammes of salt and 1,500 litres of water, making a total of 6,000 litres of saltwater mixture prepared for this CSO,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said that the country may face a shortfall of approximately four per cent of its total rice production if the paddy planting process around Kelantan continues to be affected due to the prolonged dry season.

Responding to questions about follow-up actions if the three-day CSO proves less successful, Mohamad said KPKM would take short-term measures to address the issue.

Expanding on this, KPKM Secretary-General Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali explained that blasting or breaking up rock formations near the Kemubu Pump House in Kota Baru is one possible short-term solution.

He said this process would allow for the flow of water to the Kemubu pumps, with the hope that CSO will soon bring rain, thereby increasing water levels at the pump operations in Kemubu 1 and 2.

He added that tube wells will also be installed at 280 identified locations around Kada areas as an alternative to cope with the drought in Kelantan.

“Furthermore, we are considering ‘shift piles’ or the implementation of several lines in Sungai Kelantan with the state government’s permission. This will be among the short and medium-term plans that can be implemented.

“For long-term solutions, we will propose the construction of flood barriers along Sungai Kelantan, which we will present during the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK-13) discussions with the state government,” he said.

On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also National Disaster Management Committee (JPBP) chairman, was reported as saying that the government agreed to implement CSO in Kelantan from June 21 to 23 to address the water shortage in Sungai Kelantan and the impact of the hot weather phenomenon and the South-west Monsoon affecting the state. — Bernama