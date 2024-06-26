GEORGE TOWN, June 26 — Seven investigation papers were opened by the Penang Department of Environment (DOE) against 10 premises for offences related to scheduled waste management through Northern Zone Op Gempur conducted over two days starting Monday.

State DOE director Norazizi Adinan said in the operation a total of 48 industrial premises were inspected in Sungai Pinang, Jelutong and Georgetown in the North-east District and around Bayan Lepas, Batu Maung and Sungai Tiram in South-west District.

He said the operation was carried out in collaboration with the DOE of Perak, Kedah and Perlis and assisted by the Penang City Council (MBPP) involving 13 teams consisting of 40 members, aimed at ensuring good compliance with the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and the regulations under it.

“The operation on June 24 and 25 inspected a total of 48 industrial premises and 17 enforcement actions were taken against 10 premises because they were found to have committed offences under the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and the Regulations under it.

“It includes 10 notices and seven investigation papers opened involving offences related to scheduled waste management,” he said in a statement today.

Norazizi said that inspections are carried out on industries and sources of pollutants that have the potential to cause environmental pollution which often receive complaints and premises that have never been inspected involving manufacturing based on plastics, chemicals, metals, rubber-based industries, paper, food, textiles, printing, workshops as well as electricity and electronics.

According to him, similar operations involving the integrated cooperation of all parties will continue to be implemented from time to time and all parties, he said, need to play a role by carrying out their respective responsibilities in ensuring that the quality of the environment is preserved. — Bernama

