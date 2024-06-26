KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The Home Ministry (KDN) is set to propose amendments to 29 sections of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983, introducing new measures aimed at tackling drug abuse more effectively in Malaysia.

Its minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said this would be done during the ongoing parliamentary session.

He said these amendments are designed to allow drug addicts the opportunity to voluntarily seek treatment and rehabilitation.

“The proposed changes will empower rehabilitation officers to conduct assessments on individuals seeking voluntary drug treatment, a role previously reserved for medical officers under the Health Ministry (MOH).

“If these amendments are approved, it will streamline the efforts of the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) to rehabilitate addicts without bureaucratic hurdles, making it more effective,” he told reporters after officiating at the National Drug Addiction Science Symposium here today.

Also present were Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husein and AADK deputy director-general (Operations), Khairul Anwar Bachok.

Saifuddin Nasution said the government has high hopes of seeing individuals involved with drugs rehabilitated, thereby contributing positively to the nation.

He said the largest group involved in drug abuse is young people aged 19 to 39, numbering around 90,000 individuals, while those aged 40 and above are approximately 50,000.

“If this group is not properly managed, it will cause significant losses to the country,” he said, and hoped the amendments would obtain majority support when tabled. — Bernama