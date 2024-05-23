PUTRAJAYA, May 23 — The Home Ministry (KDN) is in the final stages of amending the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 before the amendments are tabled in Parliament, said minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the proposed amendments will first be presented at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Combating Drug Abuse (JKMD), chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, on June 11.

“A few weeks ago, the Cabinet agreed that there is only one more phase needed to harmonise several provisions in the Bill, requiring further discussions between KDN and the Ministry of Health.

“We are optimistic that the matters in our pipeline will conclude with us successfully presenting it in Parliament,” he said at a press conference after attending KDN’s monthly assembly here today.

Advertisement

Saifuddin Nasution said the amendments will have a significant impact on the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) in fulfilling its responsibilities.

Among the main issues emphasised in the amendments are offences involving administering prohibited substances into the body.

“Without these amendments, current practices will place additional tasks on the police. (For example) they need to open an investigation paper (IP), which then leads to charges in court and subsequently to prison. (As a result) prisons become crowded, court cases increase, and the police have more investigation papers to handle.

Advertisement

“So, when there is an element of decriminalisation, it means we have a method allowed by this act, where those involved can immediately be given the opportunity to undergo treatment, especially in cases where they voluntarily come to the rehabilitation centre,” he said.

Regarding the “Tak Payah, Tak Nak” campaign launched today, Saifuddin Nasution said the campaign organised by AADK is a solidarity effort to prevent drug addiction and abuse activities at all levels.

“This campaign also aims to remind all target groups to stay away from drugs, conveyed through a spontaneous slogan. The choice of the tagline is simple and easy to say. The message is also straightforward and easy to understand,” he said. — Bernama