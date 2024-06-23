KUCHING, June 23 — The flooding issue on the Pan Borneo Highway involving the Betong-Sri Aman route is being thoroughly investigated by the Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR), says Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the ministry was allowing JKR Sarawak to conduct a detailed investigation to find a lasting solution.

“Besides raising the road level, there might be other methods to address the issue.

“JKR Sarawak is still assessing the situation, and I have instructed the relevant officers to determine the necessary steps to ensure this does not happen again,” he said.

Nanta was speaking to reporters after receiving a visit from Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg at his Gawai Dayak Open House here today.

On May 26, local newspapers reported that Pan Borneo Highway users had to wade through floodwaters at Kilometre 23 of the Betong-Sri Aman route when the water level of Sungai Krang rose rapidly around 8am that day.

In another development, Nanta said that to solve the congestion problem at the Batu Lapan roundabout — which was part of the original route before the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway, also known as the ‘Redline’ — it would be upgraded with the construction of an interchange.

“This issue was raised with the Premier during a courtesy call two weeks ago, and he has agreed, directing the ministry to focus on it.

“With the interchange, traffic congestion will be resolved as there would be no traffic lights, allowing vehicles to move more smoothly. However, we are awaiting an official letter from the state government first, followed by preliminary work likely by the end of this year before starting construction next year,” he said.

He added that the construction of the Batu Lapan Interchange, expected to take three years, would cost RM400 million. — Bernama