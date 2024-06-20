KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — SPM graduates who applied to continue their studies at local public higher education institutions (IPTA) will know if they succeed or not next week.

The Higher Education Ministry announced today that the results for admissions to universities, polytechnics, community colleges, and public skills training institutes or certificate, foundation, and diploma levels for the Academic Session 2024/2025 will be released from noon from June 28 till 5pm on July 7, Bernama reported today.

“Results can be checked online via links such as https://jpt.utm.my, https://jpt.uum.edu.my, https://jpt.unimas.my, https://jpt.ums.edu.my, and https://jpt.umt.edu.my, or through the UPUPocket mobile application on smartphones,” it said in a statement.

According to the ministry, acceptance of offers will be open from June 29 to July 7 via the IPTA and ILKA websites after candidates confirm their acceptance within the specified period.

Formal offer letters will be issued by IPTA and ILKA to successful candidates starting June 29, following the confirmation of acceptance.

For applicants who are unsuccessful or receive offers for certificate-level studies only, appeals can be submitted through the University Central Unit (UPU) for admission to universities and polytechnics at https://upu.mohe.gov.my within 10 days from 12 noon on June 28 until 5pm on July 7.

“Appeals for Community Colleges and ILKA can be submitted directly to the respective institutions without going through UPUOnline. Offers for the Academic Session 2024/2025 are final, and any requests for program or IPTA/ILKA exchange will not be considered.

“The appeal selection policy is subject to vacancy availability for the offered study programmes after the registration of new students is completed,” the ministry added.

Those with questions about their UPUOnline applications can contact the IPTA Student Admission Division directly at the Higher Education Student Admission Division of the Ministry of Higher Education or through the telephone number 03-8684 2363, email [email protected], or visit the Higher Education Student Admission Division's social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.