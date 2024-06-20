PETALING JAYA, June 20 — Malaysia has become the third country in the world that has started the preparation process to migrate to Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6).

A member of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Derek John Fernandez said the transition process from IPv4 to IPv6, which provides a unique IP address for every internet user, is being actively done to improve cyber security and the country’s legal sovereignty.

“We have changed a lot but not 100 per cent yet. Next, we will try to get the National Internet Registry registration number for Malaysia so that these addresses can be placed under the government's jurisdiction, which may take between three to five years,” he told reporters here today.

He said, at present, Malaysia does not have full authority over IP addresses which are an important asset of the country.

Fernandez earlier attended the “Asia Pacific Workshop: Certified IPv6 Migration Strategy for Regulators and Governing Authorities” here, which saw the participation of representatives of telecommunications organisations from several countries.

The two-day workshop which opened today will discuss the merits of using IPv6 which uses longer addresses with many advantages (aging IPv4 network equipment leads to address depletion while IPv6 can handle 340 trillion IP addresses, businesses) in terms of security and usability, while it can also reduce crimes such as online fraud.

According to Fernandez, the workshop also encourages organisations or establishments, especially those involving business and banking, to switch to IPv6 in order to be able to connect wider communications around the world to drive business growth. — Bernama

