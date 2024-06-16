KEPALA BATAS, June 16 — A friends weekend outing to the beach turned tragic when two men drowned at Pantai Kuala Muda here today.

Acting North Seberang Perai district police chief Supt Zulkeflee Sulaiman said a group of 13 individuals were on a weekend trip to the beach when two men went missing while they were in the water around 5pm.

“The police received a distress call at 5.08pm stating that Ho Wei Keat, 26, and Lim You Yi, 14, were feared drowned after they went missing while they were in the water with their friends.

“A search and rescue operation was initiated and the first victim, Ho was found at 6.50pm while the second victim (Lim) was found at 7.30pm,” he told Bernama today.

Both bodies were sent to Kepala Batas Hospital for autopsy, he added. — Bernama

