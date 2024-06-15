KUALA SELANGOR, June 15 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) is shortlisting hospitals that will be involved in public-private collaboration to strengthen the public healthcare sector in the country.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said so far the ministry is scrutinising 95 hospitals that have expressed their willingness to accept patients from public hospitals, particularly in providing services related to nephrology, cardiology, cardiothoracic and radiology imaging.

“We have been allocated RM144 million to carry out outsourcing and are giving opportunities to private hospitals to provide Request-For-Proposal.

“... we are still considering and shortlisting who we will allow to be involved in this outsourcing, especially in the four disciplines,” he said after officiating at a handout ceremony for ‘Mama’s Care Pack’ here today.

He said the initiative, which can also help mitigate the arduous waiting time for treatment in public hospitals, will be finalised soon.

Regarding the parallel pathway of the cardiothoracic programme provided by the Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh (RCSEd), Dzulkefly said it was not an issue.

He said any party who has doubts can refer to the statement of the British High Commissioner to Malaysia Ailsa Terry on the matter. — Bernama

