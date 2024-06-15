KUALA SELANGOR, June 15 — Eleven victims related to a food poisoning case in Gombak, last Saturday, are still receiving treatment for salmonella infection, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said all of them were reported in stable condition and with no serious symptoms.

“The Ministry of Health (KKM) did some tests and found out it is salmonella poisoning...this salmonella poisoning is unique, and in this particular case, it is acute poisoning and happened earlier than usual.

“Normally, it takes six to eight hours (to show symptoms) but this one, in the case of the victim who died in two hours, means it could have been a massive toxicity of salmonella poisoning,” he told a press conference after the handing over of the “Kasih Mama” packages here today.

On June 11, the Selangor Health Department, in a statement, stated that the Health Ministry detected Salmonella in stool samples related to the food poisoning incident.

In another development, Dzulkefly urged e-commerce platform providers to comply with the conditions set by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Division (NPRA), Medical Device Authority (MDA) and related agencies in marketing medical, health or beauty products to consumers.

He said the ministry will not compromise and will take strict action against those who market products that do not comply with regulations and with the potential to bring health and safety risks to consumers.

At the programme today, a total of 300 mothers received the “Kasih Mama” packages containing essential items, such as diapers, bath products, towels, breastfeeding needs and skin care products.

The programme involves a strategic collaboration between Shopee and the Health Ministry. — Bernama